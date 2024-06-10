Wisconsin class of 2025 CB target commits to rival Minnesota

Wisconsin class of 2025 cornerback target Naiim Parrish committed to Minnesota on Sunday.

Parrish chose the Gophers on the heels of his official visit to the program. He had one other official visit scheduled: to Wisconsin on June 14.

Related: Ranking the highest rated recruits in the history of Wisconsin football

The three-star recruit is 247Sports’ No. 1,044 player in the class of 2025, No. 84 athlete and No. 31 recruit from his home state of New Jersey.

Wisconsin recently landed a commitment from three-star CB Jahmare Washington, its fifth secondary commit in the class. It’s hard to see the Badgers taking many more cornerbacks in the cycle, especially with the quality of commits at the position in their 2023 and 2024 classes.

However, Minnesota is treating the commitment as a significant win in the rivalry — regardless of whether or not Wisconsin was still in pursuit of Parrish,

BREAKING: Minnesota earns another "Summer Splash" commitment, and this one comes from New Jersey corner Naiim Parrish. #Gophers beat out Wisconsin for the talented defensive back. https://t.co/hPMYHfcW55 pic.twitter.com/JSxJ7SBhZF — Ryan Burns (@RyanBurnsMN) June 9, 2024

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 13 in the nation after landing Washington on Sunday. The group has a solid foundation, yet lacks the top-end talent that the program ended the 2024 cycle with.

Minnesota’s class of 2025, meanwhile, ranks No. 19 in the nation with 18 players committed. The group is yet to add a composite four-star recruit.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire