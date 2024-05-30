Wisconsin class of 2025 CB commit cracks Rivals new top-250 national rankings

Wisconsin football class of 2025 cornerback commit Jaimier Scott moved up to No. 136 in Rivals’ updated national rankings on Wednesday.

Rivals also catapulted the four-star recruit to No. 9 from the state of Ohio and No. 10 at his position in the class.

Despite receiving over 20 offers from Division I programs across the nation, Scott committed to the Badgers on January 20, 2024. The Cincinatti, Ohio native chose UW over programs such as Michigan, Penn State, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Tennessee and Miami (Florida).

247Sports, meanwhile, has Scott as the No. 232 player in the class of 2025, No. 7 athlete and No. 10 recruit from the state of Ohio.

Scott was the third defensive back in the class of 2025 to commit to Luke Fickell’s platoon behind three-star safeties Remington Moss and Grant Dean. The 6-foot-1, 177-pound rising senior remains the only corner to commit to UW in the class.

The updated 2025 #Rivals250 is out and there were dozens of big movers. Take a closer look at the 10 biggest risers👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kmqpiQc4YR — Rivals (@Rivals) May 29, 2024

At the time of Scott’s commitment, Wisconsin’s class of 2025 was ranked No. 9 in the nation. Following recent commitments from wide receiver Cameron Miller and athlete Luke Emmerich, UW’s class of 2025 currently sits at No. 19 nationally with 11 commitments.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire