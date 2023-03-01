Wisconsin class of 2024 tight end ranked in top 5 of ESPN list

Grant Stec, a four-star tight end and class of 2024 Badger commit from Algonquin, Illinois was ranked as the fourth at his position in the country by ESPN. The 6-foot-6, 220 pound athlete committed to Wisconsin in late January, becoming the first pass-catcher to join the program for 2024.

Stec is a multiple sport athlete, playing both football and basketball at Jacobs High School back home and his junior season was his first with the football team. He recorded 17 catches for 300 yards and three touchdowns while playing in six games this year.

His unique size offers Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell and offensive coordinator Phil Longo a unique long-term weapon for incoming four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas) next season and beyond.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire