Wisconsin class of 2024 signee now a blue-chip recruit on 247Sports.com

Wisconsin class of 2024 signee Thomas Heiberger was given a fourth star on the 247Sports composite this week, making him Wisconsin’s No. 11 blue-chip recruit in the class.

The inside linebacker is now 247Sports’ No. 456 player in the class, No. 40 linebacker and No. 1 player from his home state of South Dakota.

He committed to Wisconsin back in April 2023, choosing the Badgers over Big Ten programs including Nebraska, Illinois and Purdue. His fourth star keeps him as the 8th highest-ranked signee in Wisconsin’s class, and No. 1 linebacker.

Why LB Thomas Heiberger chose to commit to the #Badgers now: “They’ve got a plan for Wisconsin football. They’re going to be competing for Big Ten championships. I truly believe that. That’s why I wanted to be a part of it.” Full interview on @The_Camp_WI. pic.twitter.com/dSlS7S2vxY — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) April 9, 2023

Wisconsin’s class of 2024 as a whole ranks No. 23 nationally and No. 7 in the new Big Ten.

Heiberger is among eight Wisconsin signees who enrolled early and are on campus for the offseason program. It appears he’s already making a positive impact.

