Wisconsin’s class of 2024 continues to rise after its latest commitment

Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin football program have heated up again on the 2024 recruiting trail. The latest commitment came today from four-star running back Darrion Dupree, bringing the class up to 17 overall commitments.

There was that stretch of decommitments and seeing the top six in-state recruits commit elsewhere. But since then the program has rebounded, landing three four-star recruits in just the last week.

The class moved up to No. 21 overall in the 247Sports Composite after landing Dupree today, with an average player rating of 88.30. The group ranks sixth in the Big Ten behind Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska and Purdue. But time still remains in the cycle, and Wisconsin is still in the running for even more blue-chip players.

I make a big deal of the Blue Chip Ratio — or the percentage of a class made up of four and five-star recruits. Wisconsin’s highest ever was 42% in 2021, part of a three-year stretch from 2019-2021 with ratios of 21%, 25% and 42% respectively.

Wisconsin’s 2024 BCR is #trending — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) July 7, 2023

The Badgers’ current blue-chip ratio in the class of 2024 is up to 35% after Dupree’s commitment, with six of the 17 commitments being four-star recruits. Given how things are trending currently, that number should only rise in the coming weeks.

