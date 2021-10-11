Wisconsin has changes at RB in their Week 7 offensive depth chart
Earlier this morning, Wisconsin released their Week 7 depth chart and had changes at the RB position. The Badgers are preparing to play Army on Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at Camp Randall in Madison.
The Wisconsin running back room has had a tumultuous weekend as four-star 2020 commit Jalen Berger was dismissed from the program. There was no clear reason given for Berger’s dismissal, but it does open up carries for other Badger RB’s. Saturday’s win over Illinois was the emergence of freshman Braelon Allen, who was recruited to Wisconsin as a LB but has switched positions to RB. Allen rushed for 131 yards on 18 carries and had his second career touchdown.
While most of the depth chart stayed consistent, there are small changes at certain positions, including RB. Here is a look at the complete Week 7 offensive depth chart:
Quarterback
Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
QB1: Graham Mertz
QB2: Chase Wolf
Running Back
Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) rushes with the football during the second quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
RB1: Chez Mellusi
RB2: Isaac Guerendo/Braelon Allen (Allen now listed as co-RB2)
Fullback
FB John Chenal, S Travian Blaylock
FB1: John Chenal
FB2: Quan Easterling
Wide Receiver
Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) runs in for a touchdown against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Clarence Lewis (6) during the second half at Soldier Field. Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
WR: Kendric Pryor, Chimere Dike
WR: Danny Davis, Jack Dunn
Tight End
Dec 12, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) runs the ball after a reception during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
TE1: Jake Ferguson
TE2: Jack Eschenbach
Left Tackle
Sep 7, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tyler Beach (65) during the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
LT1: Tyler Beach
LT2: Logan Brown
Left Guard
Credit – Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics
LG1: Josh Seltzner
LG2: Cormac Sampson
Center
Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) looks for someone to block during the first quarter of their game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
C1: Joe Tippmann
C2: Kayden Lyles
Right Guard
Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
RG1: Jack Nelson
RG2: Michael Furtney
Right Tackle
Oct 12, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
RT1: Logan Bruss
RT2: Tanor Bortolini
