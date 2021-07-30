Wisconsin CB Faion Hicks named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

On Friday morning, senior Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

The trophy is awarded every season to the college football player that best combines community service, academics and athletic achievement. Badgers have now been nominated for the award in back-to-back years after former Wisconsin defensive back Madison Cone was named to the watch list last season.

Although this is not the most athletic performance-based award, it highlights the lasting impact of a players’ hard work and dedication in the classroom and around the community.

