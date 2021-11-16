Wisconsin CB Deron Harrell enters the transfer portal

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Badgers have another player in the transfer portal.

Wisconsin senior cornerback Deron Harrell is in the transfer portal. The Colorado native has played in 22 games, and had 9 starts at cornerback for the Badgers.

Harrell was a three-star recruit (per 247Sports) in the 2016 class out of East High School in the Denver area. He took a redshirt year in 2017, and appeared in games during the 2018, 2019, and 2020 season at Wisconsin.

Rivals was the first outlet to report the news of the intended transfer. Despite playing for the previous three seasons, Harrell has yet to play in a game this season due to a season-ending leg injury. He has one year of eligibility left to use at his next stop.