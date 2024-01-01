Wisconsin can't salvage strong performance by its offense and collapses in final minutes in loss to LSU in ReliaQuest Bowl

TAMPA – Year 1 of the Luke Fickell era ended with a thud Monday at Raymond James Stadium.

Wisconsin had multiple opportunities to put away No. 13 LSU, playing without Heisman winner Jayden Daniels.

Instead, the Badgers twice blew 14-point leads and then imploded after reaching the LSU 19 in the final two minutes of the game.

The Tigers rose up and sacked Tanner Mordecai on second, third and fourth down – for losses of 13, 10 and 13 yards – to hold on for a 35-31 victory in front of an announced crowd of 31,424 fans.

UW finished the season 7-6. LSU finished 10-3.

LSU safety Sage Ryan attempts to tackle Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai during the first half at Raymond James Stadium.

Badgers in position to win but Mike Tressel's defense gives up a 98-yard touchdown drive

UW held a 31-28 lead with 6 minutes 10 seconds left when LSU took over at its 2 after a punt.

Could the Tigers drive 98 yards?

Yes.

BOX SCORE: LSU 35, Wisconsin 31

Reserve quarterback Garrett Nussmeier had consecutive completions of 37 and 53 yards on the drive to move the ball to the UW 7 and the Tigers scored in two plays.

Nussmeier completed 31 of 45 passes for 395 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception. He was named game MVP.

Badgers move into the red zone, only to falter

Mordecai had completions of 25, 7 and 8 yards to help UW move to the LSU on its final series but the Tigers then recorded the sack trifecta to end Mordecai’s day and UW’s upset hopes.

Tanner Mordecai gritty, fabulous in final game

Mordecai, who missed 3 ½ regular-season games after suffering a broken bone in his right hand in the loss to Iowa, was noticeably excited in the days leading to the bowl game.

He was hungry for one more game in a UW uniform.

He played like it.

Mordecai was accurate on pretty much every pass he threw and finished the first half 14 of 20 for 219 yards and three touchdowns.

Those touchdowns – 20 yards to Bryson Green, 53 yards to Will Pauling and 9 yards to Pauling – came in his first 17 attempts.

He entered the day with six touchdown passes in 274 attempts, one every 45.7 attempts.

Mordecai’s 9-yard touchdown to Pauling capped a five play, 75-yard drive that took just 41 seconds and helped UW take a 21-14 halftime lead.

Mordecai finished 27 of 40 for 378 yards and three touchdowns.

LSU's porous secondary can't slow Will Pauling

Will Pauling was UW’s most productive wide receiver during the regular season and he burned the Tigers repeatedly Monday.

Pauling entered the game with 66 catches for 694 yards and four touchdowns.

He had five catches for 123 yards and two scores in the opening half and finished with eight catches for 143 yards and two scores.

Jackson Acker doesn't start but finishes strong

Cade Yacamelli got the start at tailback Monday but left in the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury.

That opened the door for Acker, who ripped off a 33-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to help UW take a 28-14 lead. That came one play after Acker gained 6 yards on third and 5.

Acker finished with 86 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Mistakes by punter Atticus Bertrams and kicker Nathanial Vakos hurt UW

UW held a 14-0 lead in the second quarter when Atticus Bertrams shanked a 17-yard pount out of bounds.

That gave LSU the ball at its 40 and the Tigers drove 60 yards in eight plays to cut UW’s lead to 14-7 with six minutes left in the half.

Vakos had a chance to push UW’s lead to 17-7 but missed left on a 51-yard field-goal attempt. The Tigers then drove 67 yards in seven plays to forge a 14-14 tie with 1:28 left in the half.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Quick takeaways from Wisconsin's loss to LSU in ReliaQuest Bowl