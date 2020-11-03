Wisconsin cancels game against Purdue citing 27 coronavirus cases

Wisconsin cancels Purdue game citing 27 coronavirus cases originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

No. 10 Wisconsin has suspended all football activities and canceled its upcoming game against Purdue after 27 members of its program tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Tuesday.

"I share in the disappointment of our student-athletes and staff," Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said in a statement. "We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday. We will continue to test regularly, take the proper health-related precautions and look forward to getting our team back on the field as soon as possible."

Fifteen players and 12 staff members had tests come back positive, the first of which was recorded Oct. 24. The university already canceled last weekend’s game against Nebraska and plans to give another update on its schedule moving forward by Saturday. The Badgers’ next game is scheduled for Nov. 14 against Michigan.

Wisconsin has played just one game since the Big Ten reversed its decision to postpone its 2020 campaign. The Badgers are 1-0 after beating Illinois 45-7 in their season opener and they have five games left on their schedule before Big Ten Champions Week on Dec. 19. They must play six games to qualify for the conference championship game, so one more cancellation would knock them out of contention.