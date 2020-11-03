One of the top teams in college football is seeing its season fall apart because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Wisconsin has canceled its second consecutive game because 15 players and 12 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Last week’s game against Nebraska was canceled, now this week’s game against Purdue is canceled, and it appears that next week’s game against Michigan is in jeopardy. The school says all football activities are paused indefinitely.

If Wisconsin cancels three games it will be ineligible to compete for the Big Ten championship. Heading into the season, the Badgers were the favorites to represent the Big Ten West in the Championship Game.

Wisconsin opened the season with a 45-7 win over Illinois and was ranked No. 9 in the country.

Wisconsin cancels another game because of COVID-19 outbreak originally appeared on Pro Football Talk