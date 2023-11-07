Wisconsin broke a Kohl Center record last night during win vs Arkansas State

Wisconsin basketball began its season with a bang last night, as it defeated Arkansas State 105-76.

Chucky Hepburn led the way with 20 points, six assists and three steals, transfer guard A.J. Storr added 15 points of his own, Max Klesmit had 14 points and true freshman John Blackwell came off the bench to tally 12 points and four rebounds.

It was an all-around effort for Greg Gard’s team. It also showed the team’s depth, as 12 players found the stat sheet and 10 of them played 12 minutes or more.

The massive win was also notable because it was the 12th-highest-scoring performance in Wisconsin basketball history.

The Badgers’ 105 points are also the most in Kohl Center history (since 1998).

Here are the only times Wisconsin has scored more than it did tonight. https://t.co/C780HnI5Fu pic.twitter.com/lGEmzT8ydW — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) November 7, 2023

The Badgers are back in action with a huge game against No. 9 Tennessee on Friday.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire