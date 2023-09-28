Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen one of the nation’s best at forcing missed tackles

Wisconsin enters its bye week with a 3-1 record and 1-0 mark in Big Ten play. While the team’s loss at Washington State was disappointing and entirely avoidable, the Cougars currently look like a formidable force in the Pac 12 — making that loss a lot more palatable.

One of the driving forces of Wisconsin’s wins to this point has been the run game in Phil Longo’s new offense. The team as a whole averages 201 rushing yards per game and 5.4 yards per carry, and has scored 14 rushing touchdowns thus far.

Unfortunately, the attack will be without Chez Mellusi moving forward after his season-ending injury at Purdue. But as we saw in 2021 and after Mellusi left the game, Braelon Allen can still carry the workload in the backfield.

Allen is up to 371 yards and six touchdowns after four games. He is also among the nation’s leaders in missed tackles forced with 22.

Need an example? Here it is:

Allen and the Badgers rushing offense will need to excel during Wisconsin’s big stretch of football coming up. That stretch starts next weekend when a 3-1 Rutgers team visits Madison.

