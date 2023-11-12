Wisconsin’s bowl chances begin to plummet after loss to Northwestern

Things are not good in the Wisconsin football world right now. The program followed up a horrific loss to Indiana with somehow an even worse performance, a lifeless 24-10 loss at home to Northwestern.

The Badgers are now 5-5 with two games remaining. After everything AD Chris McIntosh and head coach Luke Fickell sold this offseason, it’s hard to describe how much of a disappointment this season has become. Given the context of what’s been on the schedule and what’s next on the horizon, it could be the program’s worst season since Don Morton.

Let’s attempt to look ahead.

Wisconsin’s projected final record is now 6.3-5.7 according to ESPN FPI. After weeks and months of its bowl chances being in the 96-99% range, that projection has dropped to 87.3%. A loss this weekend to Nebraska, and we’re looking at a road game at Minnesota deciding that fate.

A bowl is still far more likely than not. But after inexplicable losses to Northwestern and Indiana, there likely won’t be much confidence the team will suddenly turn it around against Nebraska and Minnesota.

Wisconsin needs a win in its final two in the worst way. There is a 22-year bowl steak on the line.

