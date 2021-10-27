Wisconsin boasts two of PFF’s three highest-graded LBs this season

It’s no secret how dominant Wisconsin’s defense has been this season. Teams average only 18.4 points, 53.3 rushing yards, 1.9 yards per carry and 223 total yards against the unit. And were it not for numerous turnovers from the offense, we may be looking at even more dominant scoring stats.

Want to dive a little deeper? The Wisconsin defense ranks No. 3 nationally in defensive efficiency, No. 4 in EPA/Rush, No. 6 in EPA/Pass and No. 3 in defensive success rate. And those numbers have come against a schedule that includes some dangerous offensive attacks (Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Purdue).

Every level of Wisconsin’s defense has been dominant this year, but none more than the linebacking position.

How well have inside linebackers Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn played? They are two of PFF’s three highest-graded linebackers in college football this season.

