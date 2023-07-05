Wisconsin boasts two of the NCAA’s leading rushers from the last 10 years
There is often debate during the college football offseason about which program is the true “Running Back U.” Whether Wisconsin holds that title or not, the program’s production at that position is undeniable.
Take away just at the college level. Recently we’ve seen Jonathan Taylor, Melvin Gordon, Corey Clement, Alec Ingold and others make significant impacts in the NFL. I’m sure there is hope around Madison, Wisconsin that Braelon Allen will be next to join that list.
Two of those players, Taylor and Gordon, I’d go as far as to call borderline-generational talents at the college level. Gordon ended his college career with nearly 4200 yards in his final two seasons, while Taylor was the sport’s best for a three-year span that saw him scamper for 6174 yards.
November 15th, 2014
Melvin Gordon takes a 26-yard rush to the house to break LaDainian Tomlinson’s record with 408 yards rushing! Gordon’s record went on to be broken one week later by Samaje Perine. #MelvinGordon #GoosebumpSports #Touchdown #Badgers #Cornhuskers #Wisconsin #NCAA pic.twitter.com/ihS5xOqxKL
— Goosebump Sports (@GoosebumpSports) September 18, 2022
Thinking of the careers of those two had brought me back into the record books. Here’s who led the NCAA in rushing in each of the past 10 seasons:
2022: Brad Roberts, Air Force
Rushing Yards: 1723
2021: Lew Nichols, Central Michigan
Rushing Yards: 1846
2020: Breece Hall, Iowa State
Rushing Yards: 1562
2019: Malcolm Perry, Navy
Rushing Yards: 2093
2018: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
Rushing Yards: 2185
2017: Rashaad Penny, San Diego State
Rushing Yards: 2254
2016: Donnel Pumphrey, San Diego State
Rushing Yards: 2132
2015: Derrick Henry, Alabama
Rushing Yards: 2225
2014: Melvin Gordon, Wisconsin
Rushing Yards: 2593
2013: Andre Williams, Boston College
Rushing Yards: 2177