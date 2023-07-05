Wisconsin boasts two of the NCAA’s leading rushers from the last 10 years

There is often debate during the college football offseason about which program is the true “Running Back U.” Whether Wisconsin holds that title or not, the program’s production at that position is undeniable.

Take away just at the college level. Recently we’ve seen Jonathan Taylor, Melvin Gordon, Corey Clement, Alec Ingold and others make significant impacts in the NFL. I’m sure there is hope around Madison, Wisconsin that Braelon Allen will be next to join that list.

Two of those players, Taylor and Gordon, I’d go as far as to call borderline-generational talents at the college level. Gordon ended his college career with nearly 4200 yards in his final two seasons, while Taylor was the sport’s best for a three-year span that saw him scamper for 6174 yards.

Thinking of the careers of those two had brought me back into the record books. Here’s who led the NCAA in rushing in each of the past 10 seasons:

2022: Brad Roberts, Air Force

Nov 26, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) is tackled by San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Dallas Branch (12) during the second half at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing Yards: 1723

2021: Lew Nichols, Central Michigan

Central Michigan sophomore Lew Nichols III is the nation’s leading rusher. In this photo he rushes against Washington State University during the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at University of Texas El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium on Friday Dec. 31, 2021. Michigan won the game 24-21. Credit: Omar Ornelas/El Paso Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

Rushing Yards: 1846

2020: Breece Hall, Iowa State

Rushing Yards: 1562

2019: Malcolm Perry, Navy

Rushing Yards: 2093

2018: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Rushing Yards: 2185

2017: Rashaad Penny, San Diego State

Rushing Yards: 2254

2016: Donnel Pumphrey, San Diego State

Rushing Yards: 2132

2015: Derrick Henry, Alabama

Rushing Yards: 2225

2014: Melvin Gordon, Wisconsin

Rushing Yards: 2593

2013: Andre Williams, Boston College

Nov 30, 2013; Syracuse, NY, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Andre Williams (44) runs around the end during the first quarter of a game against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome.Syracuse won the game 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing Yards: 2177

