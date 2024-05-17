Wisconsin boasts one of PFF’s highest-graded returning Big Ten QBs

Wisconsin QB Tyler Van Dyke is the Big Ten’s third highest-graded returning player, according to PFF’s recent post on X.

His 85.9 career rating trails only Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel (91.9) and Penn State’s Drew Allar (86.3) as the highest-graded signal callers in the conference.

With the departure of 2023 starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai to the San Francisco 49ers, Van Dyke appears poised to win the Badgers’ starting job at quarterback this fall.

The veteran QB played four seasons for Miami and was named ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year in 2021, his redshirt freshman season for the Hurricanes. He notched 7,478 career passing yards, 54 touchdowns and 23 interceptions at Miami.

Van Dyke appeared in 11 games in 2023 and passed for 2,703 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 8.1 yards per attempt. At 6’4,” the Glastonbury, Connecticut native was a four-star recruit and the No. 7 quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class.

Highest Graded Returning Big Ten Quarterbacks pic.twitter.com/ZEzor2RClR — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 14, 2024

Injuries and on-field struggles hampered Van Dyke in 2022. He missed parts of six games due to injury and posted under 2,000 passing yards.

Still, Van Dyke’s outlook with a Phil Longo’s pass-friendly offense should provide Badgers’ fans with early optimism. He is surrounded by a host of talent and could have a career-best season.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire