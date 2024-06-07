Wisconsin was a Big Ten leader in a key rushing statistic in 2023

Wisconsin was among the Big Ten’s leaders in rushing yards before contact during the 2023 season, according to numbers from Sports Info Solutions.

Specifically, 29.7% of the Badgers’ carries had the running back gain three or more yards before contact with a defender, a mark good for No. 5 in the now-expanded conference.

The team ranked behind Penn State (30.3%), Ohio State (32.3%), Oregon (34.8%), and USC (35.9%) atop the Big Ten Conference, obviously counting the 2023 numbers from the conference’s new members.

The easy translation of this statistic is that the Wisconsin offensive scheme and line did well to open space for the running backs to attack. That does not automatically mean the Badgers had a top rushing offense, but rather the space was there for Braelon Allen and others to exploit.

There is obviously a strong correlation between yards before contact and overall rushing success. Penn State finished the 2023 season No. 1 in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game with 185.2 (4.7 yards per carry). Wisconsin, meanwhile, finished No. 6 with 161.2 (4.6 yards per carry).

The Nittany Lions boasted the top running back duo of Nic Singleton and Kaytron Allen, while the Badgers were mostly led by Allen.

A combination of a good scheme and quality offensive line play creates yards before contact in the run game. Here's how the current Big Ten schools stack up based on their 2023 production. pic.twitter.com/zt2g4tzixj — CFB Film Room (@CFBFilmRoom) June 6, 2024

The numbers are an interesting look at where Wisconsin had success in year one under new offensive coordinator Phil Longo. Longo emphasized keeping the program’s long-standing identity on the ground, and did so solidly for most of the season.

The big question entering 2024 is how can that rushing attack evolve, what can transfer QB Tyler Van Dyke bring to the offense and can 2023’s poor points-per-game number (23.5) skyrocket.

If the baseline of rushing success exists, I’d bet that answer is yes. But the Badgers will face one of college football’s toughest schedules and some of its top defenses. A significant all-around improvement is needed from Longo’s unit this season.

