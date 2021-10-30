Wisconsin has the best new turnover tradition in college football

Wisconsin has had turnover luck swing in their direction over the past two weeks, as the Badgers have come up with 8 combined turnovers against Purdue and Iowa.

During today’s ESPN broadcast, the nation caught a glimpse of the newest turnover tradition in college football. Wisconsin has never been the program to have flashy turnover rituals, so instead they created one that fits what it means to be a Badger. You’ve heard of the turnover chain, but have you ever heard of the turnover trucker hat?

That’s right, if you come up with a turnover you get to wear the Wisconsin trucker hat. This Badger defense was created in “the grit factory.”