Wisconsin was the beneficiary of one of the greatest commitment switch-ups of all time

National Signing Day used to rock the sporting world, with top recruits across the country going live on ESPN or online and choosing one of the hats laid out in front of them. There have been great switch-ups since this tradition began. None bigger than 2022’s No. 1 overall player Travis Hunter choosing Jackson State out of absolutely nowhere.

Wisconsin does not usually find itself in the middle of these situations. The nation’s top 50 recruits are rarely in play for the Badgers.

Well, that was not the case yesterday. Class of 2024 four-star cornerback Omillio Agard was set to announce his college decision with a hat for Clemson, Michigan, Alabama, Penn State and Tennessee laid out in front of him.

I’ll defer to the video for what happened next.

One of the coldest commitment announcements of all time.#Badgers Via @OmillioA pic.twitter.com/GwyJTMotht — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) July 2, 2023

Agard is 247Sports’ No. 352 player in the class of 2024, No. 30 cornerback and No. 9 player from his home state of Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia native is Fickell’s fourth blue-chip recruit in the class and 15th overall commitment. The class currently ranks No. 27 in 247Sports’ rankings.

