Wisconsin in battle with USF for commitment of four-star cornerback

The Wisconsin Badgers football team is considered to be in the final two programs that four-star class of 2025 cornerback Rukeem Stroud is choosing between.

Stroud is considering Wisconsin and USF for his commitment ahead of the 2025 campaign, but he is set to visit Madison this weekend. The cornerback is ranked as the 35th best player at his position in the country, the No. 57 recruit from Florida and the No. 430 recruit in the class of 2025.

Also visiting this weekend are a trio of class of 2025 athletes that have already committed to Wisconsin. Four-star cornerback Jaimier Scott, three-star offensive lineman Michael Roeske and three-star wide receiver Cameron Miller will also be in attendance, amongst others.

With Wisconsin’s recruiting class for 2025 being considered already as one of the top 20 in the country, they could further bolster their ranking with the potential addition of Stroud.

Rukeem Stroud, four-star CB prospect, tells @Rivals he is down to two programs ahead of official visits to each. Commitment thereafter:https://t.co/wPtUGiwOd9 — John Garcia, Jr. (@JohnGarcia_Jr) May 29, 2024

