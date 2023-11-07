Wisconsin basketball welcomes in a top-10 team on Friday night

Welcome to Wisconsin Badgers basketball season, officially. The team tipped off its season last night against Arkansas State. The record-breaking 105-76 win was a tune-up for what is to come at the Kohl Center later this week.

That contest: a battle with the 1-0 and No. 9-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

The unranked Badgers rose to No. 17 in KenPom after last night’s win, while Tennessee sits at No. 8. It is a true heavyweight fight in the first week of the season.

This Wisconsin season has high expectations with the returning production and terrific additions during the offseason. This is an early measuring stick game, where a win could signal great success later in the season.

The game will tip off Friday night at 8 p.m. central and will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock.

