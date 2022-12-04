Wisconsin basketball Twitter reacts to the Badgers’ OT victory over Marquette

One thing is clear after Saturday at Fiserv Forum: Wisconsin basketball is only capable of playing one-possession games that feature dramatic endings.

In yet another thriller for the 2022-23 Badgers, Wisconsin (6-2) defeated Marquette (6-3) 80-77 in overtime. Chucky Hepburn led the way for the Badgers with 19 points and the go-ahead assist to Max Klesmit as Wisconsin escaped Fiserv Forum after blowing a 16-point lead in the second half.

It was another balanced effort for the Badgers as four Wisconsin players scored in double-figures and UW went 12-27 from beyond the arc. How did Wisconsin Twitter react to another close win? Here is a look:

In-state bragging rights belong to Wisconsin

The I-94 rivalry goes to the Badgers

The bucket that put Wisconsin ahead:

Badgers take the late lead in OT!@maxkle2 in the CLUTCH!pic.twitter.com/OMxYzmW3DL — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 3, 2022

That sums it up:

The Badgers love their close games:

Story continues

Wisconsin basketball 2022-23: only capable of playing one possession games — Asher Low (@alow_33) December 3, 2022

But the fans don't always enjoy it:

This is not good for my health, Asher. — Joe (@J_Michaels25) December 3, 2022

What a win!

#Badgers win 80-77. What. A. Game. Hepburn with 19, Wahl 15, Klesmit 13 and Essegian 12. — Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) December 3, 2022

Jordan just kept shooting:

Jordan Davis, from one of the worst-looking misses I've seen to one of the most clutch 3s. Wahl follows with a basket and the #Badgers lead 77-72 with 1:31 left in OT. — Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) December 3, 2022

It was a well-played game overall:

Both Marquette and Wisconsin should be happy with the product they have. Some damn good basketball in this first half.#Badgers #mubb — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) December 3, 2022

Fiserv was rocking!

Not gonna lie, Marquette basketball atmosphere is electric — Stephanie Olson (@StephO1821) December 3, 2022

Badger fans watching at the UW Fieldhouse!

Lots of people ignoring volleyball warmups at the Field House as they watch the #marquette #wisconsin basketball game. pic.twitter.com/iE5tOiQgRx — Barry Adams (@madnewsboy) December 3, 2022

Good day for Evil Luke Fickell:

Jim Leonhard is on my staff and our basketball team beat Marquette. I like this Saturday better than last. https://t.co/FN2WpbyglI — Evil Luke Fickell (@LukeFickellUW) December 4, 2022

It was certainly a fun one

Greg Gard. Finds a way.

Wisconsin with its first win against Marquette at the Bradley Center since 2016. Chucky Hepburn was dominant in the first half, and Wofford transfer Max Klesmit came up with the biggest bucket of the game in OT. Greg Gard. Finds a way. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 3, 2022

A very fun one in Milwaukee:

I'm all the way here for five more minutes of Wisconsin-Marquette. This is a terrific game. — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) December 3, 2022

The national crowd loved it:

Marquette/Wisconsin deserves 5 more minutes. What an incredible rivalry game. Two teams that look NCAA Tournament worthy. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) December 3, 2022

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire