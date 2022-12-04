Wisconsin basketball Twitter reacts to the Badgers’ OT victory over Marquette

Asher Low
·3 min read

One thing is clear after Saturday at Fiserv Forum: Wisconsin basketball is only capable of playing one-possession games that feature dramatic endings.

In yet another thriller for the 2022-23 Badgers, Wisconsin (6-2) defeated Marquette (6-3) 80-77 in overtime. Chucky Hepburn led the way for the Badgers with 19 points and the go-ahead assist to Max Klesmit as Wisconsin escaped Fiserv Forum after blowing a 16-point lead in the second half.

It was another balanced effort for the Badgers as four Wisconsin players scored in double-figures and UW went 12-27 from beyond the arc. How did Wisconsin Twitter react to another close win? Here is a look:

In-state bragging rights belong to Wisconsin

The I-94 rivalry goes to the Badgers

The bucket that put Wisconsin ahead:

That sums it up:

The Badgers love their close games:

But the fans don't always enjoy it:

What a win!

Jordan just kept shooting:

It was a well-played game overall:

Fiserv was rocking!

Badger fans watching at the UW Fieldhouse!

Good day for Evil Luke Fickell:

It was certainly a fun one

Greg Gard. Finds a way.

A very fun one in Milwaukee:

The national crowd loved it:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire

