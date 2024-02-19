Wisconsin basketball’s tumble out of the AP Poll is complete

Wisconsin basketball dropped out of the latest AP Poll.

The Badgers were ranked No. 20 entering last week, then went 1-1 with a home win over Ohio State and a deflating road loss to Iowa.

The tumble from the ranking completes a drastic fall for Greg Gard’s team. Wisconsin is 1-5 since February began. It was ranked No. 6 in the nation entering the month, then fell to No. 11, then to No. 20 and now out of the poll entirely.

UConn remains the No. 1 team in the nation, with Houston, Purdue, Arizona and Tennessee rounding out the top five.

Wisconsin has work left to do over the last five games of the regular season to enter March with any momentum, let alone return to the AP Poll.

Wisconsin is back on the court Tuesday night at home against the Maryland Terrapins.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire