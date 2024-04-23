Wisconsin basketball transfer target, former Minnesota forward commits to SEC school

Wisconsin Badgers transfer portal target Pharrel Payne committed to Texas A&M on Tuesday.

Wisconsin had expressed interest in the former Minnesota forward after he entered the transfer portal on March 28. His departure was considered a big loss for a Minnesota program that is looking for momentum under head coach Ben Johnson — though Payne wasn’t its only big loss of the offseason.

The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 10 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 blocks on 60% shooting as a sophomore in 2023-24, improving on nearly every stat from his productive freshman season.

Greg Gard and his staff are still in search for a replacement for departed senior forward Tyler Wahl. Payne would have filled that criteria and been a terrific option for the Badgers.

That search will now have to continue after the forward became the latest in a long line of Wisconsin’s transfer targets to commit elsewhere.

