Wisconsin basketball top transfer target commits to Big Ten newcomer

After entering the transfer portal in late March, former Stanford forward Brandon Angel announced Monday that he has committed to Oregon. The forward will join the Ducks after four seasons with the Cardinal.

Angel was recruited by the Badgers as a four-star athlete in the class of 2020, ultimately ending up in the Pacific Northwest. He averaged 13.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 56 percent from the field in his fourth and final year with Stanford.

Wisconsin then heavily pursued him during this transfer cycle as the program searched for a replacement for Tyler Wahl.

Considering his 6-foot-7, 200-pound frame, Angel would’ve been a strong addition for the Badgers in the portal, but in the end, he’ll end up joining one of the newcomers to the Big Ten in 2024.

NEWS: Stanford transfer forward Brandon Angel has committed to Oregon, he tells @On3sports. The 6-8 senior averaged 13 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season. Shot 44.7% from three. https://t.co/xO6CFOIZll pic.twitter.com/QpRhCReCvb — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 23, 2024

Wisconsin has now seen most of its top portal targets commit elsewhere in the last week. Greg Gard and his staff will need a splash before the cycle ends to change expectations entering 2024-25.

