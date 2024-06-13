Wisconsin basketball top in-state 2025 target cracks Rivals’ top-30 ranking

Wisconsin basketball class of 2025 in-state target small forward Davion Hannah moved up to No. 29 in Rivals’ updated national rankings on Wednesday.

247Sports, meanwhile, has the Nicolet High School product as the No. 1 overall recruit from Wisconsin, No. 5 combo guard and the No. 19 national recruit for the class of 2025. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound small forward is a four-star recruit across 247Sports, On3, Rivals and ESPN.

Wisconsin extended an offer to Hannah back in June of 2022. Of his 16 total offers, the most notable include from Michigan State, USC, Auburn, Marquette, Oregon, Mississippi State and Arizona State.

Following Hannah’s official visit announcement, On3’s recruiting prediction machine has the Crimson Tide as Hannah’s most probable landing spot. Wisconsin, meanwhile, is second in their tiers.

Wisconsin has received a pair of commitments thus far for its class of 2025 cycle. UW is one of only a few programs with more than one commitment, trailing Providence, South Carolina, Georgia Tech and Iowa State in 2025 rankings.

The Badgers landed three-star shooting guard Zach Kinziger back in August and recently received a commitment from three-star center Will Garlock.

The class of 2025 will not join the program until the 2025-26 basketball season. The Badgers just welcomed their class of 2024 onto campus, a group led by top point guard Daniel Freitag.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire