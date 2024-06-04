Wisconsin basketball top-ranked in-state 2025 target schedules visit with SEC power

Wisconsin basketball class of 2025 combo guard Davion Hannah scheduled his first official visit with the University of Alabama for June 15, per On3’s Joe Tipton.

A rising senior at Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wisconsin, Hannah is 247sports’ No. 1 overall recruit from Wisconsin, No. 5 combo guard and the No. 19 national recruit for the class of 2025. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound CG is a four-star recruit across 247Sports, On3, Rivals and ESPN.

Wisconsin extended an offer to Hannah back in June of 2022. Of his 16 total offers, the most notable include from Michigan State, USC, Auburn, Marquette, Oregon, Mississippi State and Arizona State.

Following Hannah’s official visit announcement, On3’s recruiting prediction machine has the Crimson Tide as Hannah’s most probable landing spot. Wisconsin is second in their tiers.

Even though Hannah’s official visit does not guarantee a commitment, it is certainly significant given the laundry list of schools vying for his pledge. Landing a versatile, blue-chip recruit with size on the perimeter would be nothing short of monumental for a program in search of a return to the pinnacle of collegiate hoops.

Greg Gard’s current class of 2025 lands at No. 16 in the nation with one commitment thus far: three-star shooting guard Zach Kinziger from De Pere, Wisconsin. Hannah could join Kinziger as the second in-state recruit to land in Madison for the 2025-26 campaign.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire