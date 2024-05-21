Wisconsin basketball top 2025 PF target E.J. Walker to announce commitment Friday

Wisconsin basketball top class of 2025 target E.J. Walker will announce his collegiate commitment on Friday, May 24, at 6 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Central.

The Badgers were recently named a finalist for the four-star power forward along with Purdue, Ohio State and South Carolina.

Walker is 247Sports’ No. 146 player in the class of 2025, No. 29 power forward and No. 2 recruit from his home state of Kentucky. His four finalists were named from a decorated offer sheet that also includes Butler, Illinois, Iowa, Xavier, Dayton and Texas A&M.

The Badgers hosted the 6’8″ power forward on an official visit on April 28, that after he took a pair of unofficial trips to UW in June and November 2023.

All interested eyes will turn toward Walker on Friday night as he announces his commitment.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 15 in the nation with one player committed — three-star SG Zach Kinziger. The program finished the 2024 cycle with a class led by top point guard Daniel Freitag, and is looking for another high-impact class.

Greg Gard and his staff are also still busy in the transfer portal looking for talent and depth in the front court. It recently saw JUCO transfer center Noah Boyde commit to LSU, though is still in the running for former Georgia C Frank Anselem-Ibe and others.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire