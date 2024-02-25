Wisconsin basketball’s all-time leading scorers

Wisconsin basketball has a storied history of prolific scorers.

Whether it’s big men including Ethan Happ and Jon Leuer, point guards including Devin Harris, forwards including Sam Dekker or shooting guards like Brad Davison, Wisconsin’s all-time points list is rich with history and success.

Related: Which Big Ten football team has the toughest conference schedule in 2024?

That history obviously recently included trips to the Final Four in 2014 and 2015, but it also includes numerous Big Ten titles and regular-season winning.

Recently, we took a look at Wisconsin football’s all-time leaders in passing yards, rushing yards, receiving yards and sacks.

Now, since there are some recent updates to add, it’s time to take a look at Wisconsin’s basketball’s all-time scoring leaders:

Sam Dekker

Mar 17, 2013; Chicago, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Sam Dekker (15) drives against Ohio State Buckeyes forward LaQuinton Ross (10) in the first half during the championship game of the Big Ten tournament at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2012-2015

Points: 1363

Jon Leuer

Mar 19, 2011; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Jon Leuer (30) dunks the ball against the Kansas State Wildcats during the third round of the 2011 NCAA men’s basketball tournament at the McKale Center. The Badgers defeated the Wildcats 70-65. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2007-2011

Points: 1376

Cory Blackwell

This week's Former Badger of the Week is Cory Blackwell! @CoryThePreacher Cory was first team All-Big Ten and honorable mention All-America in 1983-84, and two-time team MVP. He was drafted by Seattle in the 2nd round in 1984. Here he is in 1982 with assistant coach Bo Ryan. pic.twitter.com/yN7VC9bi3f — Frank 'em Bucky! (@frankembucky) March 28, 2020

Years at Wisconsin: 1981-1984

Points: 1405

Clarence Sherrod

Feb 10, 1970: @BadgerMBB guard Clarence Sherrod became the first Badger to score 30+ points in consecutive games. The junior from Milwaukee scored 30 in a win over Michigan State three days earlier, then hit for a career high 35 in a 119-100 loss at Iowa. pic.twitter.com/HfZ396lpqY — Jack Eich (@jackeichsays) February 10, 2020

Years at Wisconsin: 1968-1971

Points: 1408

Devin Harris

CHICAGO – MARCH 14: Devin Harris #34 of the University Wisconsin Badgers dribbles during the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament against the Ohio State University Buckeyes at the United Center on March 14, 2003 in Chicago, Illinois. Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 58-50. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Years at Wisconsin: 2001-2004

Points: 1425

D'Mitrik Trice

Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard D’Mitrik Trice (0) dribbles the ball against the Baylor Bears during the first half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2016-2021

Points: 1430

Kirk Penney

Michigan State’s Morris Peterson(left) dives and competes with Wisconsin’s Kirk Penney(center) and Andy Kowske in the second half of their game at the RCA dome in Indianapolis April 1, 2000. Credit: Morris Peterson

Years at Wisconsin: 1999-2003

Points: 1454

Frank Kaminsky

Apr 4, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Frank Kaminsky (44) reacts after a three-point basket against the Kentucky Wildcats in the first half of the 2015 NCAA Men’s Division I Championship semi-final game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2011-2015

Points: 1458

Bronson Koenig

Mar 6, 2016; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Bronson Koenig (24) drives on Purdue Boilermakers guard P.J. Thompson (3) at Mackey Arena. Purdue won the game 91-80. Mandatory Credit: Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2013-2017

Points: 1459

Mike Wilkinson

Great to welcome Mike Wilkinson back to the Kohl Center as our honorary captain Tuesday night for our #WisconsinMBB125 celebration Wilkinson played in 130 games, starting every game his last three seasons. He scored 1,532 points and grabbed 856 rebounds.#WisconsinMBB125 pic.twitter.com/rVxU5ipHwT — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 16, 2023

Years at Wisconsin: 2001-2005

Points: 1532

Jordan Taylor

Mar 21, 2012; Boston, MA, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Jordan Taylor during practice the day before the semifinals of the east region of the 2012 NCAA men’s basketball tournament at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ivins-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2008-2012

Points: 1533

Trent Jackson

Congrats to one of the OGs of @BadgerMBB on being inducted into the UW Athletics Hall of Fame! Take a look back at Trent Jackson's career at Wisconsin and beyond. #TBT pic.twitter.com/aXZ9DosAhg — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) September 12, 2019

Years at Wisconsin: 1985-1989

Points: 1545

Rick Olson

The most prolific Wisconsin-born scorer in @BadgerMBB history is guard Rick Olson, who starred at Madison La Follette HS before playing for UW from 1982 to '86. There are 12 native sons among the top 40 career point-producers at Wisconsin. Olson ranks eighth overall with 1,736. pic.twitter.com/p0njqSMcTJ — BadgersHistory (@BadgersHistory) December 12, 2022

Years at Wisconsin: 1982-1986

Points: 1736

Claude Gregory

Credit: John E. Biever-Milwaukee

Years at Wisconsin: 1977-1981

Points: 1745

Brad Davison

Mar 18, 2022; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) shoots the ball against Colgate Raiders guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels (33) in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2017-2022

Points: 1827

Danny Jones

Dec 2, 1989: @BadgerMBB beat @MarquetteMBB 63-58 in the finals of the First Bank Classic, then decided not to play in the Milwaukee tournament anymore. The two teams decided to meet in home and home competition after that. Danny Jones led UW with 25. pic.twitter.com/2ubeuELq41 — Jack Eich (@jackeichsays) December 2, 2018

Years at Wisconsin: 1986-1990

Points: 1854

Nigel Hayes

Dec 29, 2015; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Nigel Hayes (10) looks to pass the ball as Purdue Boilermakers forward Vince Edwards (12) defends during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2013-2017

Points: 1857

Ethan Happ

Dec 29, 2018; Bowling Green, KY, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Ethan Happ (22) passes the ball against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at E. A. Diddle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2015-2019

Points: 2130

Michael Finley

Feb 20, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers former basketball player Michael Finley responds to a question during a pre-game news conference before the game with the Michigan Wolverines at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 1991-1995

Points: 2147

Alando Tucker

February 17, 2007; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers foward (42) Alando Tucker celebrates after scoring during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin defeated Penn State 75-49. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2007 Jeff Hanisch

Years at Wisconsin: 2002-2007

Points: 2217

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire