Wisconsin basketball’s all-time leading scorers
Wisconsin basketball has a storied history of prolific scorers.
Whether it’s big men including Ethan Happ and Jon Leuer, point guards including Devin Harris, forwards including Sam Dekker or shooting guards like Brad Davison, Wisconsin’s all-time points list is rich with history and success.
Related: Which Big Ten football team has the toughest conference schedule in 2024?
That history obviously recently included trips to the Final Four in 2014 and 2015, but it also includes numerous Big Ten titles and regular-season winning.
Recently, we took a look at Wisconsin football’s all-time leaders in passing yards, rushing yards, receiving yards and sacks.
Now, since there are some recent updates to add, it’s time to take a look at Wisconsin’s basketball’s all-time scoring leaders:
Sam Dekker
Years at Wisconsin: 2012-2015
Points: 1363
Jon Leuer
Years at Wisconsin: 2007-2011
Points: 1376
Cory Blackwell
This week's Former Badger of the Week is Cory Blackwell! @CoryThePreacher
Cory was first team All-Big Ten and honorable mention All-America in 1983-84, and two-time team MVP. He was drafted by Seattle in the 2nd round in 1984.
Here he is in 1982 with assistant coach Bo Ryan. pic.twitter.com/yN7VC9bi3f
— Frank 'em Bucky! (@frankembucky) March 28, 2020
Years at Wisconsin: 1981-1984
Points: 1405
Clarence Sherrod
Feb 10, 1970: @BadgerMBB guard Clarence Sherrod became the first Badger to score 30+ points in consecutive games. The junior from Milwaukee scored 30 in a win over Michigan State three days earlier, then hit for a career high 35 in a 119-100 loss at Iowa. pic.twitter.com/HfZ396lpqY
— Jack Eich (@jackeichsays) February 10, 2020
Years at Wisconsin: 1968-1971
Points: 1408
Devin Harris
Years at Wisconsin: 2001-2004
Points: 1425
D'Mitrik Trice
Years at Wisconsin: 2016-2021
Points: 1430
Kirk Penney
Years at Wisconsin: 1999-2003
Points: 1454
Frank Kaminsky
Years at Wisconsin: 2011-2015
Points: 1458
Bronson Koenig
Years at Wisconsin: 2013-2017
Points: 1459
Mike Wilkinson
Great to welcome Mike Wilkinson back to the Kohl Center as our honorary captain Tuesday night for our #WisconsinMBB125 celebration
Wilkinson played in 130 games, starting every game his last three seasons. He scored 1,532 points and grabbed 856 rebounds.#WisconsinMBB125 pic.twitter.com/rVxU5ipHwT
— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 16, 2023
Years at Wisconsin: 2001-2005
Points: 1532
Jordan Taylor
Years at Wisconsin: 2008-2012
Points: 1533
Trent Jackson
Congrats to one of the OGs of @BadgerMBB on being inducted into the UW Athletics Hall of Fame!
Take a look back at Trent Jackson's career at Wisconsin and beyond. #TBT pic.twitter.com/aXZ9DosAhg
— Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) September 12, 2019
Years at Wisconsin: 1985-1989
Points: 1545
Rick Olson
The most prolific Wisconsin-born scorer in @BadgerMBB history is guard Rick Olson, who starred at Madison La Follette HS before playing for UW from 1982 to '86. There are 12 native sons among the top 40 career point-producers at Wisconsin. Olson ranks eighth overall with 1,736. pic.twitter.com/p0njqSMcTJ
— BadgersHistory (@BadgersHistory) December 12, 2022
Years at Wisconsin: 1982-1986
Points: 1736
Claude Gregory
Years at Wisconsin: 1977-1981
Points: 1745
Brad Davison
Years at Wisconsin: 2017-2022
Points: 1827
Danny Jones
Dec 2, 1989: @BadgerMBB beat @MarquetteMBB 63-58 in the finals of the First Bank Classic, then decided not to play in the Milwaukee tournament anymore. The two teams decided to meet in home and home competition after that. Danny Jones led UW with 25. pic.twitter.com/2ubeuELq41
— Jack Eich (@jackeichsays) December 2, 2018
Years at Wisconsin: 1986-1990
Points: 1854
Nigel Hayes
Years at Wisconsin: 2013-2017
Points: 1857
Ethan Happ
Years at Wisconsin: 2015-2019
Points: 2130
Michael Finley
Years at Wisconsin: 1991-1995
Points: 2147
Alando Tucker
Years at Wisconsin: 2002-2007
Points: 2217
Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.