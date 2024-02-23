Wisconsin basketball still has one of college basketball’s best resumes

Wisconsin basketball’s struggles since the start of February are no secret.

The team is 2-5 overall, fell from No. 6 in the AP Poll to unranked, relinquished its lead in the Big Ten standings and dropped from a 2-seed to a 4-seed in most bracketologies.

The Badgers haven’t played their best stretch of basketball, that much is clear. However, if one wanted to view the last few weeks positively, the team is 2-1 in its last three games with the loss being a narrow one in overtime to Iowa.

Related: Updated game-by-game predictions for Wisconsin basketball after its big win over Maryland

Regardless of the tough stretch of play, Wisconsin’s season-long resume is still very impressive. The Badgers are 18-9 (10-6 Big Ten), 0.5 games out of 2nd place in the conference standings, ranked No. 21 in the NET and No. 19 in KenPom ratings, has done it against the No. 3 strength of schedule and is top five in both Quad 1 and Quad 1+2 wins.

Wisconsin Basketball's Resume: 18-9 (10-6 and 3rd in Big Ten, half game out of 2nd) Ranked #21 in the NET and #19 in KenPom (#17 O, #40 D) #3 Strength of Schedule Top 5 in both Quad 1 and Quad 1+2 wins#FireGard — Scary Alvarez (@barryisthedon) February 22, 2024

I get it, the team’s trend since the start of February is disheartening. Fans had a Final Four run on their minds, and now are entering March with tempered expectations.

But Wisconsin’s resume remains one of the best in the nation. The Badgers will make the NCAA Tournament on solid footing, and we know what can happen in March.

History says that writing off a team because of a tough stretch in February is often a mistake.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire