Wisconsin basketball stays solid in the latest AP Top 25 Poll

After a week where Wisconsin basketball had their lone matchup changed and eventually canceled, the Badgers stayed solid at No. 24 overall in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

Fellow Big Ten foe Illinois had a blowout win over Missouri that propelled them to the top of the receiving votes category, while the poll featured a unanimous No. 1 team. Baylor took home that spot, as they received all 61 first-place votes.

Purdue led the Big Ten at No. 3, while Michigan State continued to stay in the hunt at No. 10 overall. Ohio State at No. 13 rounded out the Big Ten presence in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll.