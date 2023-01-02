Wisconsin basketball stays put in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

After a victory over the Western Michigan Broncos last week, the Wisconsin Badgers have stayed at No. 15 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

It is not surprising to see the Badgers remain at No. 15 since they struggled in the first half of their game against the Broncos. Around the Big Ten, Ohio State replaced Maryland in the latest poll with the Buckeyes moving up three spots to No. 23, while the Terrapins dropped to unranked.

The USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Top 10 for this week is Gonzaga(10), Tennessee(9), UCLA(8), Alabama(7), Texas(6), Connecticut(5), Arizona(4), Kansas(3), Houston(2) and Purdue(1).

The Badgers will have two important Big Ten matchups this week as they face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Tuesday and the No. 24-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday.

Below are where all of the Big Ten teams landed in the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll:

No. 24-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 23-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

No. 19-ranked Indiana Hoosiers

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

No. 15-ranked Wisconsin Badgers

Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1-ranked Purdue Boilermakers

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire