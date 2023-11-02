Wisconsin basketball starts the year with exhibition route of UW Stevens-Point

Wisconsin officially starts their season on Monday, November 6 when Arkansas State comes to town, but the Badgers were on the court for the first time on Wednesday in an exhibition win over UW Stevens Point.

The Badgers took down the Pointers 87-44, and were able to get minutes for the entirety of the active roster in the win.

St. John’s transfer AJ Storr led the way offensively with 14 points on 5-7 from the field and a pair of made threes. Steven Crowl and Connor Essegian were the other two Badgers in double figures. The starting five consisted of Storr, Crowl, Chucky Hepburn, Max Klesmit, and Tyler Wahl with Essegian as the first man off the pine.

Storr showed off his shooting and ability to get above the rim:

