Wisconsin basketball social media reacts to massive win over Ohio State

Wisconsin is finally back in the win column.

It had been a full 18 days since its last win — an easy 81-66 win at home over Michigan State. The Badgers lost four straight in that time, including a collapse on the road at Nebraska, a brutal loss at home to Purdue, a road defeat to last-place Michigan and a blowout loss to Rutgers.

What was trending to be a Big Ten title-type season was quickly spiraling. But all is now well again after the Badgers took care of business against Ohio State tonight 62-54.

Steven Crowl led the way with a big bounce-back performance, totaling 16 points and 10 rebounds, A.J. Storr added 14 points and 12 rebounds and Chucky Hepburn played an effective floor general, finishing with nine points, seven assists, two steals and five rebounds.

Here are some of the best social media reactions to the Badgers’ must-needed win:

Not all of the posts were positive...

Gonna be soany people buying more false hope on this Badgers basketball team. — Robert from Wisconsin (@Rob_In_WI) February 14, 2024

It was still a sweat

Ohio State fans were never confident

As soon as we cut it to 5 I knew Wisconsin was gonna come right back at us and win by double digits 😂 — Buckeye Talk (@TalkingBuckeyes) February 14, 2024

Chucky Hepburn had an impressive night

CHU3333333333KY HEPBURN — Not A Basketball Fan (@drewhamm5) February 14, 2024

Have a game Chucky Hepburn: 9 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and no turnovers in 39 minutes. #Badgers — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) February 14, 2024

Steven Crowl had a bounce-back game

A HUGE offensive rebound from Steven Crowl, as the #Badgers drain out the clock again. With the shot clock coming down, who else but Chucky Hepburn to hit what seems like the dagger 3. UW up 60-48 with less than a minute left. — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) February 14, 2024

Big Steve looks like he’s playing with a chip on his shoulder early here against Ohio State 5 points for Crowl (including a 3) at the first media timeout 🤩 — Nick Bruesewitz (@NickBruesewitz) February 14, 2024

Wisconsin's defense was terrific

Jamison Battle almost went the last 42 points of this series without scoring against the #Badgers. Wild. — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) February 14, 2024

There is finally some joy

#Badgers survived and stopped the skid with a 13 point run in the 1st half with some really good basketball.

Hooray! pic.twitter.com/nX9Yg11NZk — Big Al Czervik, Norwegian Oligarch (@AlCervik) February 14, 2024

Absolutely needed that one. Not the prettiest W, but definitely a necessary one. Now to stay on track.#Badgers — Matt 🦡 (@MShadows17) February 14, 2024

The Badgers still need to get healthy

Notes from tonight’s #Badgers win: We need Blackwell and McGee more than ever, Lindsey is not ready. Big Steve and Tyler’s presence won the game. Chucky haters can crawl back into their caves. (Tyler haters too) Good to be back in the W column — Clifford Miller (@Cliffthecarguy) February 14, 2024

The win was all that mattered

There’s still a lot to clean up on offense especially overall decision making, but the #Badgers just had to get a win to feel better and they got it. They didn’t make it easy, but they did what they had to do — Dylan Buboltz (@DylanBuboltz) February 14, 2024

Excitement is back

BACK IN THE W COLUMN LETS GOOO #BADGERS #ONWISCONSIN ⚪️🔴🦡👐 — Inside Wisconsin (@InsideWisconsin) February 14, 2024

Streaming-only games are terrible

9pm eastern weekday tipoffs are a disgrace. Not to mention the game is only available on Peacock…How to get people not to watch your product 101 — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) February 14, 2024

Thank the losing streak or the tip time, but the energy was low

Can confirm. Students are bored and tired. It’s a long season, we’re in the dog days of (nolan) winter pic.twitter.com/Mc8rcWswJm — The Red Shed (@TheRealRedShed) February 14, 2024

The two stars of the game

Back in the win column! pic.twitter.com/ioL3dNPXRr — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 14, 2024

It's been a long wait

Wisconsin won, it did not cover

Good teams win. Great teams cover. We are not a great team right now. #Badgers pic.twitter.com/XZiXu1mhMH — Tim Kowske (@tkowske48) February 14, 2024

Incremental progress

At times there was frustrating ebb and flow (especially after getting a big lead) on offense and defense vs OSU, a terrible road team. But rim aggressiveness of AJ Storr, inside presence of Steven Crowl/Tyler Wahl, and timely playmaking from Chucky Hepburn snapped losing streak. — Mike Lucas (@LucasAtLarge) February 14, 2024

