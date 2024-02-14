Advertisement

Wisconsin basketball social media reacts to massive win over Ohio State

Ben Kenney
·4 min read

Wisconsin is finally back in the win column.

It had been a full 18 days since its last win — an easy 81-66 win at home over Michigan State. The Badgers lost four straight in that time, including a collapse on the road at Nebraska, a brutal loss at home to Purdue, a road defeat to last-place Michigan and a blowout loss to Rutgers.

What was trending to be a Big Ten title-type season was quickly spiraling. But all is now well again after the Badgers took care of business against Ohio State tonight 62-54.

Steven Crowl led the way with a big bounce-back performance, totaling 16 points and 10 rebounds, A.J. Storr added 14 points and 12 rebounds and Chucky Hepburn played an effective floor general, finishing with nine points, seven assists, two steals and five rebounds.

Here are some of the best social media reactions to the Badgers’ must-needed win:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire