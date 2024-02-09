Advertisement

Wisconsin basketball slips in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology

Ben Kenney
Wisconsin basketball is in the midst of its worst stretch of the season.

Since the start of February, the Badgers have blown a 19-point lead on the road at Nebraska, lost a tight one to No. 2 Purdue and then lost on the road to Michigan — the worst team in the conference.

The team has dropped to 16-7 overall and 8-4 in the Big Ten, now a full two games behind first-place Purdue.

The Badgers will still make the NCAA Tournament, barring an unforeseen collapse over the last eight games. But the team was edging on the 1-seed line just a week ago. It now has dropped to a 3-seed and the No. 10 overall team in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology.

The Badgers are back tomorrow in a tough road matchup at Rutgers. The program needs a win badly to halt the losing streak and maintain pace with Purdue and Illinois.

