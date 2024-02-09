Wisconsin basketball slips in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology

Wisconsin basketball is in the midst of its worst stretch of the season.

Since the start of February, the Badgers have blown a 19-point lead on the road at Nebraska, lost a tight one to No. 2 Purdue and then lost on the road to Michigan — the worst team in the conference.

The team has dropped to 16-7 overall and 8-4 in the Big Ten, now a full two games behind first-place Purdue.

The Badgers will still make the NCAA Tournament, barring an unforeseen collapse over the last eight games. But the team was edging on the 1-seed line just a week ago. It now has dropped to a 3-seed and the No. 10 overall team in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology.

The Badgers are back tomorrow in a tough road matchup at Rutgers. The program needs a win badly to halt the losing streak and maintain pace with Purdue and Illinois.

