Wisconsin basketball set to host Duke guard on transfer visit

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team is set to host Duke transfer guard Jaden Schutt on a transfer visit in the near future. The former four-star recruit from Illinois entered the portal on April 15 and he visited Dayton on Friday.

Schutt didn’t appear in any games in Duke’s run to the Elite Eight in 2023-2024, redshirting the season after suffering a knee injury in the fall. He did play in 14 games in 2022-2023, averaging 2.1 points while playing 6.9 minutes per contest.

With his 6-foot-5 frame and perception as a knockdown three-point shooter, Schutt’s game would likely fit anywhere in the country, though Wisconsin would certainly be a great landing spot.

Schutt is also set to take visits to Big East programs Butler and DePaul as well as Virginia Tech, who’s in the ACC with his former Blue Devils squad.

Wisconsin is looking to replace the production of three starters from last season in Chucky Hepburn (Louisville), AJ Storr (Kansas) and Tyler Wahl (graduated), but they’ve yet to secure a transfer commitment.

Duke transfer Jaden Schutt finished an official visit to Dayton yesterday, a source tells @247SportsPortal. Is also planning to take visits to Butler, Wisconsin, DePaul and Virginia Tech. https://t.co/AaRNzDdEBs — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 27, 2024

