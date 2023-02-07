Wisconsin basketball’s Serah Williams earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week

For the second time this season, Wisconsin freshman big Serah Williams earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.

She leads the Badgers at 13.3 points per game and is shooting nearly 56% from the field in the process.

It was a big two-game stretch for Williams, who averaged 18.5 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game, and three blocks per contest. The Badgers, unfortunately, went 0-2 this past week, but Williams had her third 20-plus point game of conference play. The Badger freshman will be back in action on Wednesday when the Badgers take on Michigan State.

Check out highlights from Williams’ big week:

For the second time this season, Serah is the @B1Gwbball Freshman of the Week! pic.twitter.com/DjwNGW0yWR — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) February 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire