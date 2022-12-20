Wisconsin basketball rises in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

After winning their lone game of the week against Lehigh, the Wisconsin Badgers rose up five spots to No. 18 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

The Badgers’ movement likely came from the fall of several other Big Ten teams including Ohio State to unranked, Maryland to No. 23 and Indiana to No. 21. Wisconsin is the third-ranked Big Ten team in the latest poll behind only No. 16-ranked Illinois and No. 1-ranked Purdue.

The USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll top 10 for this week is Alabama(10), UCLA(9), Arkansas(8), Texas(7), Virginia(6), Arizona(5), Kansas(4), Houston(3), Connecticut(2) and Purdue(1).

The Badgers will only play one game again this week, as they match up against the Grambling State Tigers at the Kohl Center on Friday night.

