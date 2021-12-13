Wisconsin basketball rises in the latest ESPN Bracketology

After starting the year as a team many expected to be firmly on the bubble come March, Wisconsin basketball has the look of a squad that won’t have to sweat Selection Sunday.

In ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s latest projections, the Badgers kept on rising. Wisconsin came in as a No. 5 overall seed, although their resume did not yet include the loss to Ohio State at the time of the bracket release. The Badgers were matched up with No. 12 Belmont in the South region.

Purdue, Baylor, Gonzaga, and Duke made up the No. 1 seeds in the bracket. Northwestern, a team who has been an early Big Ten surprise, was included as one of Lunardi’s last four in.