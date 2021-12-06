Wisconsin basketball on the rise in the latest AP Top 25 poll

After another impressive week for Wisconsin basketball, the Badgers continued their march up the AP Top 25 rankings.

Wisconsin went 2-0 during the week, with wins at Georgia Tech and at home over Marquette. The Badgers improved to 7-1 on the year, and have now won their last six contests in a row. With the wins, Wisconsin moved from No. 23 up to No. 22 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

The Badgers fell just behind Ohio State, who entered in at No. 21, while Michigan State moved up three spots to No. 19. For the first time ever, Purdue moved into the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll. The Boilermakers sit at 8-0, with wins over Villanova, UNC, Iowa, and Florida State.