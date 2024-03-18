Wisconsin basketball returns to top 25 of USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Wisconsin basketball rode a stellar week at the Big Ten Tournament to a 5-seed in the recently-released NCAA Tournament bracket.

The Badgers open play with No. 12-seed James Madison, a tough opening draw. The winner then gets the winner of No. 4-seed Duke vs No. 13 Vermont. The path may seem daunting, but it also represents a terrific opportunity for Greg Gard’s team to put together a memorable March.

Wisconsin’s resurgence since this time last week has its NCAA Tournament outlook on the rise. The 3-1 week — wins against Maryland, Northwestern and Purdue and a narrow loss to Illinois — also saw the team return to the top 25 of the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

The Badgers are in at No. 24, a big jump from not even receiving votes last week. Other Big Ten teams in the top 25 are Purdue at No. 3 and Illinois at No. 10.

Wisconsin tips off its NCAA Tournament Friday night in Brooklyn, New York, as Gard’s squad looks to make its first Sweet 16 since 2016-17.

