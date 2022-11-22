Wisconsin basketball remains outside USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Despite a victory last week against Green Bay, the Wisconsin Badgers remain just outside the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

The Badgers received 16 votes this week, which lands them as the sixth-team receiving votes. This is three less than the last poll, which is likely a consequence of Wisconsin’s close game against the Phoenix.

The Big Ten added two new teams with Maryland and Iowa entering the poll at No. 25 and No. 24, while Michigan dropped out after losing to Arizona State last Friday. Michigan State also jumped up 10 spots to No. 15 after a exciting victory over Kentucky.

The USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll top 10 for this week is Duke(10), Arkansas(9), Creighton(8), Baylor(7), Virginia(6), Gonzaga(5), Texas(4), Kansas(3), Houston(2) and North Carolina(1).

Wisconsin will face off next in the Battle 4 Atlantis against the Dayton Flyers on Wednesday afternoon.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire