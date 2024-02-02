Wisconsin basketball remains one of KenPom’s top teams in the Big Ten
The No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers choked away a 19-point lead in a 80-72 loss to Nebraska in Lincoln last night. The loss drops Wisconsin to 16-5 on the season and 8-2 in Big Ten play, now 0.5 games behind Purdue for first place in the Big Ten standings.
Nebraska had been nearly perfect at home entering the contest, entering with a 13-1 overall home record and 5-0 in Big Ten play — even Purdue lost by 16 on the road in Lincoln. That context takes a bit of the sting off of the loss, but doesn’t explain the massive blown lead and horrid second half.
Regardless, the Badgers remain one of the top contenders in the conference and one of the best teams in the nation. This group is still on pace to be Greg Gard’s best offensive team since taking over as head coach in 2015-2016, arguably his deepest and maybe his best overall.
So, believe it or not, Wisconsin remains one of KenPom’s top teams in the Big Ten despite the loss. Here are those full power rankings, exactly halfway through the conference schedule:
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
KenPom Rank: No. 105 overall
Offensive Efficiency: 99.7 (No. 300)
Defensive Efficiency: 93.2 (No. 7)
Overall Record: 10-10
Conference Record: 2-7 (No. 13)
Penn State Nittany Lions
KenPom Rank: No. 102 overall
Offensive Efficiency: 109.5 (No. 109)
Defensive Efficiency: 102.7 (No. 106)
Overall Record: 10-11
Conference Record: 4-6 (T-10)
Michigan Wolverines
KenPom Rank: No. 91 overall
Offensive Efficiency: 115.1 (No. 47)
Defensive Efficiency: 106.6 (No. 190)
Overall Record: 7-14
Conference Record: 2-8 (No. 14)
Indiana Hoosiers
KenPom Rank: No. 88 overall
Offensive Efficiency: 109.4 (No. 110)
Defensive Efficiency: 100.7 (No. 74)
Overall Record: 13-8
Conference Record: 5-5 (T-5)
Minnesota Golden Gophers
KenPom Rank: No. 84 overall
Offensive Efficiency: 110.4 (No. 97)
Defensive Efficiency: 100.6 (No. 72)
Overall Record: 13-7
Conference Record: 4-5 (No. 9)
Ohio State Buckeyes
KenPom Rank: No. 64 overall
Offensive Efficiency: 115.6 (No. 42)
Defensive Efficiency: 103.4 (No. 120)
Overall Record: 13-8
Conference Record: 3-7 (No. 12)
Nebraska Cornhuskers
KenPom Rank: No. 55 overall
Offensive Efficiency: 116.5 (No. 33)
Defensive Efficiency: 102.8 (No. 107)
Overall Record: 15-6
Conference Record: 5-5 (T-5)
Maryland Terrapins
KenPom Rank: No. 52 overall
Offensive Efficiency: 106.9 (No. 159)
Defensive Efficiency: 93 (No. 6)
Overall Record: 13-8
Conference Record: 5-5 (T-5)
Iowa Hawkeyes
KenPom Rank: No. 49 overall
Offensive Efficiency: 117.8 (No. 18)
Defensive Efficiency: 103.3 (No. 118)
Overall Record: 12-9
Conference Record: 4-6 (T-10)
Northwestern Wildcats
KenPom Rank: No. 43 overall
Offensive Efficiency: 117.4 (No. 23)
Defensive Efficiency: 102 (No. 96)
Overall Record: 15-6
Conference Record: 6-4 (No. 4)
Michigan State Spartans
KenPom Rank: No. 17 overall
Offensive Efficiency: 116.8 (No. 30)
Defensive Efficiency: 95.7 (No. 20)
Overall Record: 13-8
Conference Record: 5-5 (T-5)
Wisconsin Badgers
KenPom Rank: No. 11 overall
Offensive Efficiency: 121.8 (No. 5)
Defensive Efficiency: 98.3 (No. 40)
Overall Record: 16-5
Conference Record: 8-2 (No. 2)
Illinois Fighting Illini
KenPom Rank: No. 10 overall
Offensive Efficiency: 121.4 (No. 7)
Defensive Efficiency: 97.5 (No. 33)
Overall Record: 16-5
Conference Record: 7-3 (No. 3)
Purdue Boilermakers
KenPom Rank: No. 2 overall
Offensive Efficiency: 125.9 (No. 1)
Defensive Efficiency: 95.5 (No. 17)
Overall Record: 20-2
Conference Record: 9-2 (No. 1)