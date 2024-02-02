Wisconsin basketball remains one of KenPom’s top teams in the Big Ten

The No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers choked away a 19-point lead in a 80-72 loss to Nebraska in Lincoln last night. The loss drops Wisconsin to 16-5 on the season and 8-2 in Big Ten play, now 0.5 games behind Purdue for first place in the Big Ten standings.

Nebraska had been nearly perfect at home entering the contest, entering with a 13-1 overall home record and 5-0 in Big Ten play — even Purdue lost by 16 on the road in Lincoln. That context takes a bit of the sting off of the loss, but doesn’t explain the massive blown lead and horrid second half.

Regardless, the Badgers remain one of the top contenders in the conference and one of the best teams in the nation. This group is still on pace to be Greg Gard’s best offensive team since taking over as head coach in 2015-2016, arguably his deepest and maybe his best overall.

So, believe it or not, Wisconsin remains one of KenPom’s top teams in the Big Ten despite the loss. Here are those full power rankings, exactly halfway through the conference schedule:

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Jan 31, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Noah Fernandes (2) dribbles against Penn State Nittany Lions guard D’Marco Dunn (2) during the second half at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

KenPom Rank: No. 105 overall

Offensive Efficiency: 99.7 (No. 300)

Defensive Efficiency: 93.2 (No. 7)

Overall Record: 10-10

Conference Record: 2-7 (No. 13)

Penn State Nittany Lions

Jan 31, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Ace Baldwin Jr. (1) goes up for a basket during the first half in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Austin Williams (24) and forward Aundre Hyatt (5) at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

KenPom Rank: No. 102 overall

Offensive Efficiency: 109.5 (No. 109)

Defensive Efficiency: 102.7 (No. 106)

Overall Record: 10-11

Conference Record: 4-6 (T-10)

Michigan Wolverines

Feb 14, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard talks with a referee during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

KenPom Rank: No. 91 overall

Offensive Efficiency: 115.1 (No. 47)

Defensive Efficiency: 106.6 (No. 190)

Overall Record: 7-14

Conference Record: 2-8 (No. 14)

Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana’s Anthony Leal (3) celebrates an Iowa turnover during the second half of the Indiana versus Iowa men’s basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

KenPom Rank: No. 88 overall

Offensive Efficiency: 109.4 (No. 110)

Defensive Efficiency: 100.7 (No. 74)

Overall Record: 13-8

Conference Record: 5-5 (T-5)

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers head coach Ben Johnson addresses the crowd during a senior night presentation following the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

KenPom Rank: No. 84 overall

Offensive Efficiency: 110.4 (No. 97)

Defensive Efficiency: 100.6 (No. 72)

Overall Record: 13-7

Conference Record: 4-5 (No. 9)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Feb 2, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann yells at the referees after being ejected from the game during the first half of the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

KenPom Rank: No. 64 overall

Offensive Efficiency: 115.6 (No. 42)

Defensive Efficiency: 103.4 (No. 120)

Overall Record: 13-8

Conference Record: 3-7 (No. 12)

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Jan 27, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) reacts while Maryland Terrapins guard Jahmir Young (1)] defends during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

KenPom Rank: No. 55 overall

Offensive Efficiency: 116.5 (No. 33)

Defensive Efficiency: 102.8 (No. 107)

Overall Record: 15-6

Conference Record: 5-5 (T-5)

Maryland Terrapins

Jan 27, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Kevin Willard reacts during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

KenPom Rank: No. 52 overall

Offensive Efficiency: 106.9 (No. 159)

Defensive Efficiency: 93 (No. 6)

Overall Record: 13-8

Conference Record: 5-5 (T-5)

Iowa Hawkeyes

Nov 28, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Frank McCaffery reacts following a technical foul called on his team in the first half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

KenPom Rank: No. 49 overall

Offensive Efficiency: 117.8 (No. 18)

Defensive Efficiency: 103.3 (No. 118)

Overall Record: 12-9

Conference Record: 4-6 (T-10)

Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern Wildcats head coach Chris Collins is held back by Northwestern Wildcats players during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers 105-96.

KenPom Rank: No. 43 overall

Offensive Efficiency: 117.4 (No. 23)

Defensive Efficiency: 102 (No. 96)

Overall Record: 15-6

Conference Record: 6-4 (No. 4)

Michigan State Spartans

Jan 10, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks to the referees during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

KenPom Rank: No. 17 overall

Offensive Efficiency: 116.8 (No. 30)

Defensive Efficiency: 95.7 (No. 20)

Overall Record: 13-8

Conference Record: 5-5 (T-5)

Wisconsin Badgers

Jan 6, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard reacts to a foul call during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

KenPom Rank: No. 11 overall

Offensive Efficiency: 121.8 (No. 5)

Defensive Efficiency: 98.3 (No. 40)

Overall Record: 16-5

Conference Record: 8-2 (No. 2)

Illinois Fighting Illini

Feb 1, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Teammates react to a shot from Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Ohio State lost 87-75.

KenPom Rank: No. 10 overall

Offensive Efficiency: 121.4 (No. 7)

Defensive Efficiency: 97.5 (No. 33)

Overall Record: 16-5

Conference Record: 7-3 (No. 3)

Purdue Boilermakers

Feb 18, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter directs his team during the game with the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

KenPom Rank: No. 2 overall

Offensive Efficiency: 125.9 (No. 1)

Defensive Efficiency: 95.5 (No. 17)

Overall Record: 20-2

Conference Record: 9-2 (No. 1)

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire