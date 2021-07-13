Wisconsin basketball releases ticket information for the upcoming season

After a year without any fans in the Kohl Center, Wisconsin basketball will finally pack the seats come November. Badger athletics is back to full capacity and fans can now get all the information they need surrounding tickets for next basketball season.

Season tickets are now available for purchase through July 30, as well as information for the 2021 Maui Jim Invitational in Hawaii. Single game ticket information is not out just yet, as Wisconsin is still waiting for their schedule to be finalized. The good news is that come late November, the Kohl Center will once again be full of Badger fans as Wisconsin looks to make another run to the NCAA Tournament.