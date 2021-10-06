Wisconsin basketball releases single-game tickets for 2021-22

The day after Wisconsin basketball’s television schedule and start times for every 2021-22 matchup were announced, the Badgers have released single-game tickets for home games.

The first chance fans will have to see the Badgers actually comes during a free event. Both Wisconsin men’s and women’s basketball will be taking the court on October 17 for the red and white scrimmage. Entry is free and the event starts at 4 p.m. CT.

As far as regular season tickets go, fans can now purchase them directly for each home game through Wisconsin’s website.

The Badgers home opener is an exhibition matchup on October 29 against UW-Whitewater, with the regular season beginning on November 9 against St. Francis Brooklyn.

