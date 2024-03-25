Wisconsin basketball redshirt freshman guard enters transfer portal

Wisconsin redshirt freshman guard Luke Haertle has entered the transfer portal, according to his post on X.

Haertle joined the Badgers as a walk-on prior to the 2022-23 season. The Oconomowoc, Wisconsin native was unranked on 247Sports.com and did not hold any major conference offers. He appeared in 11 games for the Badgers in 2023-24, totaling 11 total minutes, one field goal attempt and two rebounds.

The redshirt freshman guard is the third Wisconsin Badger to enter the transfer portal since the team’s season-ending loss to James Madison on Friday, joining fan-favorite guard Connor Essegian and walk-on guard Ross Candelino.

Thank you Madison for the past two years! I am entering the portal with 3 years of eligibility left! pic.twitter.com/RDUne0plE7 — Luke Haertle (@LukeHaertle) March 25, 2024

