Wisconsin basketball reaches out to talented D-II transfer forward

Wisconsin basketball is in pursuit of Union (D-II) transfer forward Jordan Pkye, according to The Portal Report on X.

The 6’7″ forward averaged averaged 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds on 51.7% shooting as a true freshman in 2023-24. He entered the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

The Badgers are reportedly one of numerous schools to express interest in the D-II transfer, though appear to be the only power-conference team.

Greg Gard and his staff are working to replace the departing production of star guard A.J. Storr and recently graduated forward Tyler Wahl. Pyke would create depth in a frontcourt that needs a ton of help.

Union (D2) transfer Jordan Pyke has received interest from the following schools: Wisconsin

Grand Canyon

Samford

Colorado State

UMass Lowell

Bowling Green

Sam Houston State

Albany

Citadel

Stetson

ORU

Chattanooga

Nicholls

Iona

Radford

Cal State Fullerton

Weber State

Western… pic.twitter.com/OioUppFoSc — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) March 18, 2024

For more on Wisconsin’s roster and transfer portal activity, check out Badgers Wire’s ongoing 2024 transfer portal tracker.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire