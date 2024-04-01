Wisconsin basketball reaches out to talented D-II transfer forward
Wisconsin basketball is in pursuit of Union (D-II) transfer forward Jordan Pkye, according to The Portal Report on X.
The 6’7″ forward averaged averaged 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds on 51.7% shooting as a true freshman in 2023-24. He entered the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
The Badgers are reportedly one of numerous schools to express interest in the D-II transfer, though appear to be the only power-conference team.
Greg Gard and his staff are working to replace the departing production of star guard A.J. Storr and recently graduated forward Tyler Wahl. Pyke would create depth in a frontcourt that needs a ton of help.
Union (D2) transfer Jordan Pyke has received interest from the following schools:
Wisconsin
Grand Canyon
Samford
Colorado State
UMass Lowell
Bowling Green
Sam Houston State
Albany
Citadel
Stetson
ORU
Chattanooga
Nicholls
Iona
Radford
Cal State Fullerton
Weber State
Western… pic.twitter.com/OioUppFoSc
— The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) March 18, 2024
