Wisconsin basketball reaches out to a mid-major transfer guard

The Badgers have already been active in the transfer portal as the season winds down.

Wisconsin will look to add a few pieces as their depth, specifically in the front court, was an issue in 2022-23.

Jake Weingarten of StockRisers recently reporter that the Badgers have reached out to Towson transfer Nick Timberlake.

Timberlake is a 6-foot-4 guard who averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game this past season.

Timberlake has heard from a number of high-profile schools including Iowa, Providence, San Diego State, Arkansas, and Virginia Tech.

Wisconsin will surely be active in the portal this offseason as the Badgers look to reload to make a push towards the top of the Big Ten next season.

