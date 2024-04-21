Wisconsin basketball in pursuit of the transfer portal’s best point guard

Wisconsin basketball is among the programs that have reached out to former Texas transfer guard Tyrese Hunter, according to longtime basketball writer Gery Woelfel.

Hunter is a big swing by Greg Gard and his staff, needing to replace the production and leadership of transfer guard Chucky Hepburn. The former Texas and Iowa State guard is 247Sports’ No. 12 overall player in the transfer portal and No. 2 point guard.

The Badgers have a prior connection to Hunter. He is a Racine, Wisconsin native and was pursued heavily by the program coming out of high school. That connection, paired with a significant starting role on the 2024-25 team and returning to his home state, would be a big part of the program’s recruiting pitch.

The talented point guard played 32 minutes per game for the Longhorns in 2023-24, averaging 11.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals on 45% shooting.

Woelfel notes that both Wisconsin and Marquette are among the numerous programs to have reached out to Hunter after he entered the transfer portal on April 15.

I’ve been told Marquette and Wisconsin are among a slew of schools which have reached out to Texas guard Tyrese Hunter, who has entered the transfer portal.

Marquette heavily recruited Hunter while he was a standout at Racine St. Catherine’s High School.

Gard and his staff are in need of a jolt after star point guard Chucky Hepburn entered the transfer portal on Thursday. Hunter would provide that and then some, and would recalibrate the team’s expectations in 2024-25.

We’ve named him as one of the potential replacements for Hepburn. The question is: can Wisconsin win the recruiting battle?

